Carrie Ann Stauffer, 22, of Conestoga, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Hershey, she was the daughter of James L. and Pamela J. (Fisher) Stauffer.
Carrie was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 2015. During her senior year of high school, she attended the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center to study Cosmetology. Following high school, she went on to be employed by Exide Technologies as a machine operator.
In addition to her parents, Carrie is survived by a sister, Stacey Fisher, and husband David Summers, of Pequea. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James M. and Nancy T. (Trimble) Fisher, and her paternal grandparents, Lester S. and Mary A. (Weston) Stauffer.
A Memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA, with a visitation at the funeral home from 6 – 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134 (Please write "Lancaster Center" on the memo line), or online at https://www.pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts.
