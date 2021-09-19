Carrie Adams went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021 following a brief illness. She was born in Lancaster, PA.
She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and the Lancaster School of Cosmetology. She met her husband, Bill at Conestoga View almost 40 years ago where they were both nursing assistants at the time.
Carrie is survived by her husband and two sons, Cory and Tyler who all live together in East Petersburg. She has two younger brothers, Chad Crowe of Rheems and Christopher Crowe of Lancaster. She has a number of aunts still living, a birth father, Glenn Smeltz and several cousins as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise Crowe. Carrie had a strong will and was a rock to her family and had a quiet but strong faith in God. She loved animals and adored her many cats and dogs over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.
A Celebration of Carrie's life will be scheduled at The Groffs Family Funeral Home at a later date.
