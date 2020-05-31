Carper W. Hutchison, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Virginia, passed away on May 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Maggie, Virginia, he was the son of the late Grover M. and Rebecca C. (Stebers) Hutchison. He was the husband of Pauline L. (Clayton) Hutchison for 63 years.
Carper served his country in the United States Air Force and the Virginia Air National Guard for 30 years. After retirement, he continued to work at the Virginia Air National Guard base in Richmond, VA with civil service status. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in security and law enforcement.
Carper enjoyed baseball and basketball, working outside, socializing with family and friends, and a good southern meal.
Carper will be deeply missed by his wife, Pauline, children; Robert L. Hutchison, Theresa "Terry" Jackson, wife of Wardell J. "Dell" Jackson II and Louis Mason Hutchison, grandchildren; Robert Hutchison, Annette Hutchison, Dessie Jackson and Wardell "Jay" Jackson III, as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Clover Hollow Cemetery in Newport, Virginia.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
