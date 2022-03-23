Carolyn Y. Kramer, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. She was the wife of Robert H. Kramer, with whom she celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on February 22, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Silas and Helen Morrison Armstrong.
Carolyn was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1967 and worked at NCR in the account office where she met Robert. She was a florist/flower designer for 34 years with Appley's Glass Garden, Marietta, Bongart's Flowers in Columbia and Landisville Flower Shop. She also worked in the Hempfield cafeteria for 12 years. Carolyn was a member of the Ironville United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and superintendent, VBS leader, and a Girl Scout leader for 12 years. She loved gardening, flowers, crafts and antiquing. She was a collector of owls and angels. Carolyn was an angel amongst us all.
Surviving in addition to her husband, three children: Kristopher, Benjamin (Amelia), and Amanda (Chad) Rothfus. One granddaughter: Abigail and one brother: Barry Armstrong.
The Service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit:
