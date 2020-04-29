Carolyn Wenger

Carolyn Landis (Charles) Wenger, 76, of Ephrata, passed from this life on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Hiram Mowrer Charles and Anna Denlinger (Landis) Charles.
She is survived by a brother, Benjamin Landis, husband of Lisa (Dove) Charles of Linville, VA; a brother-in-law, Phillip A. King of Chickasaw, AL; one niece and a grandniece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clayton Wenger; her parents and two sisters, Dorothy Ann Charles and Judy Landis (Charles) King.
She graduated from Hempfield Union High School, Landisville, PA; Eastern Mennonite College, Harrisonburg, VA, with a BA in English; University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, with a MA in English. She also attended seminars on historical publications, administration of historical agencies and museums and 18th century German-script handwriting. She was a member of the East Petersburg Mennonite Church.
She founded Pennsylvania Mennonite Heritage magazine and served as director of the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society from 1976 to 2001, when she officially retired but continued to work there in a volunteer capacity as archivist, museum curator and editor. She was a member of numerous professional organizations in the areas of archival and museum work.
Also, she was involved in churchwide and regional historical organizations such as Historical Committee of the Mennonite Church for 20 years; Pennsylvania German Society for 30 years; Eastern Mennonite Associated Libraries and Archives; Allegheny Mennonite Historical Association; Historical Society of Cocalico Valley; East Petersburg Historical Society and Grave Concern.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Cedar hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.
