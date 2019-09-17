Carolyn Sue "Susie" Buchanan Kerling Miller, entered life on Sunday, November 12, 1939 at 4:42 PM. The daughter of the late Grace W. "Betty" Pendleton and Charles F. Buchanan of Shillington. Susie has a brother William Buchanan, sister Marcia LeFever, children Donald Kerling, Jr., Frederick Kerling, Jill Johnson, Ginger Thomas, stepchildren Sherrie Beitzel, Melissa Evans, John Miller, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. After a divorce, she met John R. "Mick" Miller, the Love of her Life and they married June 19, 1993. Susie graduated in 1957 from Governor Mifflin High School. She was a bowling league officer for many years, was a member of the first class to graduate from the new school building, and got together once a month for about 50 years with a group which included six girls. Susie was a cheerleader four years and played basketball two years. She was homeroom treasurer and treasurer of the girls' athletic assn. She liked to be nixie and laugh, also make people laugh and have fun. Susie worked for Hardee's and V&S Sandwich Shop. She along with her husband John traveled to many Eagles away games, many trips to Florida, the Outer Banks and the NJ shore. She also enjoyed white water rafting and the casinos. She attended Christ United Methodist in Lancaster.
After a proper bubble bath, Susie's viewing will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. A Celebration of Susie's Life will begin at 12 Noon officiated by Pastor Roseann M. Goldberg-Taylor. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington will be private. It was Susie's wish that contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Children's Miracle Network, Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 463, Hershey, PA 17033-0463. www.kleefuneralhome.com