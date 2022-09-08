Carolyn Ranck

Carolyn Ranck, 84, went to her home in heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Sue and Grant Eaby and the wife of the late John Ranck, Jr.

She is survived by son, John Ranck III husband of Sarah (Tornell) Ranck; daughter, Sarah wife of Matt Patterson and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Earl, Lloyd, and Leon Eaby.

Carolyn is remembered as a most kind and gracious person. She enjoyed gardening and was a talented and creative seamstress.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357-9979. Furman's Leola

