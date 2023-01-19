Carolyn R. Fry, 86, of Danville, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Vintage Knolls, Danville, PA. She was born December 3, 1936, in Hollidaysburg, PA, the daughter of the late Paul and Marian Kelly Lenning
Carolyn graduated from Hollidaysburg High School. She was married for 61 years to her devoted husband, the late Charles E. Fry who preceded her in death on October 5, 2022. They were married August 9, 1961.
Carolyn was a devoted homemaker for most of her life. In earlier years, she was a member of the Red Hat Society where she served in a leadership position.
Carolyn was a very creative and artistic person in many ways. She loved to paint on canvas, loved painting crafts and was an inspiration to many with her creative ability. Carolyn loved traveling with her husband, especially taking many cruises together. They both enjoyed the casinos together. Lovingly known as the "Queen of Hearts", one of her greatest gifts was her hospitable spirit, hostessing many elegant and fun parties for her family and her friends to enjoy.
Carolyn saw her grandchildren as her life's greatest work and displayed her love to them in many ways throughout her life.
She is survived by one son; Charles E. Fry II of Northumberland, PA and two daughters; Amber L. Sliger of Mount Joy, PA and Dawn E. Byrd and her husband Richard of York, PA. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Tyranni Rineer and her husband, Mark and Kaleena Slenker and her husband, Dave and five great-grandchildren; Giavanni, Saydey, Ezekiel "Zeke", Ayva and Silas. Also surviving are three brothers: William Zimmerman, Gary Zimmerman and Jim Zimmerman as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren: Cody Sliger and Cortney Fry, one brother, Robert Lenning, and her son-in-law, John Sliger in 2022.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Carolyn's Life to be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc. 42 West Mahoning Stree,t Danville, PA with Linda Wagner as Celebrant. Friends will be received from 11:00 AM 11:45 AM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1309 or online at www.alz.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc 42 West Mahoning Street, Danville, PA 17821. www.visneski.com.
