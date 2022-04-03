Carolyn Patrick, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday March 26, 2022 in Snowflake, AZ. She was the daughter of the late Russell H. Cortright and the late Mary W. Cortright. She was the devoted wife of the late Norman W. Patrick. Carolyn and Norman were married on March 23, 1968 and shared fifty four loving years together until the time of Norm's passing on January 18, 2022.
Carolyn was born and grew up in Lancaster, PA. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1956. As an older adult Carolyn successfully attended Mesa Community College, Mesa, AZ. Carolyn and Norman started their married life in Lancaster and later lived in Arizona, California and Texas before returning to Lancaster for their retirement. Carolyn and Norman enjoyed traveling across the U.S. visiting family and friends regularly.
Carolyn was an excellent cook and natural entertainer. She always sent her guests home with a full belly and happy heart. She was a skilled seamstress and crafter. Carolyn lavished her family and friends with her handy work, which will be forever treasured.
Carolyn was a woman of strong faith and an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served tirelessly in her many different church callings and leadership roles. In a personal journal she described herself as happy, willing to try new things, brave and dependable.
She is survived by her four children. Jeanne married to Kent Loew of Lancaster, PA, Michael Dean of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Melissa married to Anthony Willis of Snowflake, AZ, and Norman Alexander married to Edy (Smith) of Tallahassee, FL. She had 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Also surviving are three Sisters, Christine married to Jerry Krentz of Lititz, PA, Charlotte Parsons of Mount Joy, PA and Cynthia Ross of Conestoga, PA and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Constance Sheaffer, Russell Cortright and Howard Cortright. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
A joint memorial service for Carolyn and Norman will be held on May 28th, 2022 at 11:00 AM @ The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1210 E King St., Lancaster, PA. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.silvercreekmortuary.com.
