Carolyn P. Wolverton (nee Cestra), 79, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Ephrata Manor after courageously battling multiple health issues.
She was born in Pittsburgh to the late Felix J. and Lucy M. (Damiano) Cestra and was the beloved wife of Raymond B. Wolverton, with whom she would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on August 23rd.
Carolyn, a graduate of Freeport Area Joint High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, taught at Freeport Area Joint High School, Bristol Township School District, and Villa Joseph Marie High School before retiring in 2003.
She was a Eucharistic Minister, an organist, and member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church. She volunteered at the Levittown Library and the Bristol Riverside Theater. She was a CYO cultural advisor, an organist, and director of the Stations of the Cross at Immaculate Conception Church in Levittown.
Carolyn was the loving mother of Jennifer Wolverton (Al Icabalceta) of Leesburg, VA, and Joanna Wolverton Harper (Tom) of Greensburg, PA; dear sister of Dennis Cestra (Jane); and devoted grandmother of Raymond and step-grandson, Aidan.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by a Vigil Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with Father Jim Szobonya C.Ss.R. as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church Youth Ministry, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.