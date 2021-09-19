The family of Carolyn Moyer, d. 3 March 2021, invites family, former Suzuki music students, area musicians, and friends, to attend a memorial service for her on Saturday 25 September at Grace Lutheran Church, North Queen & James Streets, Lancaster.
Carolyn left a note requesting that some former violin student play at her service and that there be some "bright, joyful organ music." Thus, starting at 1:30 p.m. a half-hour musical prelude, including performances by family members Cindy, Susan, and Karl.
Dara Burkholder Morales, Assistant Principal of the Violin II section of the Philadelphia Orchestra, will play the second movement of the famous violin concerto by Max Bruch in memory of her first violin teacher Carolyn, accompanied at the piano by Dr. David McConnell, Grace Church's Organist/Director of Music.
The service begins at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Stephen Verkouw, pastor at Grace Church, will preach, lead the liturgy, and celebrate Holy Communion, as per Carolyn's very specific request. All baptized Christians are welcome to receive communion.
Dr. McConnell will play the service and lead the choir in singing Dr. Moyer's setting of the Nunc Dimittis, "Lord, you let your servant go in peace," near the close of the service. Karl has composed an easy descant for this service on the final stanza of the sermon hymn, "O God, Our Help In Ages Past," to be printed in the worship folder and with sopranos and tenors in the congregation invited to sing it along with the choir.
Former Suzuki-student parent MaryAnne Motter Cullen will read the First Lesson, and another, The Rev. Timothy Craven, pastor of Mellinger's Lutheran Church, Schoeneck, will read the Second Lesson and also assist with Holy Communion.
Persons who prefer may arrive in time for the 2 p.m. service, instead of for the extended prelude. Most of the prelude music will be performed at the front of the church. Thus, those who arrive for the 1:30 p.m. prelude will wish to sit forward in the church nave, the better to hear the music.
Those attending the service are requested to wear masks, especially for the singing. Much as the Philadelphia Orchestra will required those attending concerts this coming season to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus, the family also respectfully requests that, for the safety of all, persons who have refrained from getting the coronavirus vaccine should also refrain from attending this service.
Spacious parking is available at the North Queen Street Garage, 424 North Queen Street, a half-block south of the church, with elevators available. Vouchers for that parking garage, provided by the family, will be available from any usher at the church. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
