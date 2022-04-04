Carolyn M. Zimmerman, 78 of Manheim Township passed away at Lancaster General Hospital Thursday evening, March 31, 2022. Born January 13, 1944 in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Jones Williams. She was the wife of John B. Zimmerman who preceded her in death in 2008.
Carolyn was a giving, loving and positive lady. She was a very proud Irish Woman. She considered herself a "flower child", volunteering at Woodstock and a Ken Kesey follower. She worked for Watt and Shand and also in the restaurant industry for many years. She enjoyed reading and cooking and in most recent times visiting with the Amish. She enjoyed going to the Amvets Post #19 and Riverside Camping Association.
She loved spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren. She always enjoyed shopping for eccentric clothing and jewelry that always made this one-of-a-kind woman stand out in a crowd. She enjoyed Central Market and shopping in downtown Lancaster. Her upbeat attitude and cards of encouragement were always a support to those around her.
Carolyn will be missed by her daughters, Gina M. Melnick of Lancaster and Lisa, wife of Michael Sowers of Florence, PA; sons, Noah R., husband of Leighan Melnick of Manheim, John L., husband of Michelle Zimmerman of Millersville and Jacob W., husband of Susan Melnick of Rutland, VT and 12 grandchildren.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carolyn's funeral service on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Carolyn's memory to your favorite animal or veterans' organization. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
