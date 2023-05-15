Carolyn M. Waltz, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Lavere and Margaret (Fresser) Dimeler. She was married for 58 years to Clifford G. Waltz, Sr., who preceded her in death in August 2021.
Carol enjoyed working on crafts, especially painting. She loved going to the beach and spending time in the mountains at the family cabin. She was a proud grandmother of her five grandchildren and adored her dog and cats.
Carol is survived by her sons, Clifford Waltz, Jr., of Bainbridge; Thomas Waltz, husband of Kris, of Landisville; and her grandchildren, Vanessa, Mason, Tyler, Abbi, and Jake. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister.
There will be no formal services for Carol. She will be reunited with her husband in the mountains that they enjoyed spending so many of their years together. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.
A living tribute »