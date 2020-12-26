Carolyn M. Rauch, 76, of Landisville, PA passed away peacefully Friday, December 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Born March 26, 1944 in York, PA, Carolyn was the daughter of the late William and Elva (Clouser) Reynolds. She graduated from Central High School. On April 1, 1962, Carolyn married her beloved husband, Robert L. Rauch, in York, PA and would go on to spend 58 years together.
A loyal and faithful servant to her Lord, Carolyn was a former pharmacy technician and church secretary at Saint Peter's Church in Columbia, PA. Carolyn and her husband were members of Mary Mother of the Church in Mount Joy, PA. Through the years, she adored working with and training her Shelties. Most importantly, Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family and will forever live on in their hearts.
She is survived by her husband: Robert Rauch; a son: Robert Rauch, Jr.; a daughter: Catherine Spinelli wife of Anton; and a sister: Janet Reynolds. Her memory will be cherished by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Daniel Rauch and a brother: William Reynolds.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Logue as celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will take place at Canadochly Cemetery, York, PA. Please be aware that PA State guidelines will be followed for COVID safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carolyn's honor have been suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018.
