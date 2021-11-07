Carolyn M. Hugues, 67, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Lititz, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Manor Care in West Reading, PA.
Carolyn was born in Lancaster, PA, daughter of the late David Shirey, Sr., and Helen (Hartman) Shirey.
She enjoyed bowling and crocheting and loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are four children: Lisa A. (Tim) Sweigart, John L. Shirey, Doug M. (Susan) Hugues, and Kala L. (fiancée of James Priest, Sr.) Hugues; nine grandchildren: Timothy Sweigart, Jr., Andrew Sweigart, Tyler, Trevor, Malinda, and Madison Shirey, James Priest, Jr., Bradley Hugues, and Khloie Priest; one great-grandchild; four siblings: Kathryn (Robert) Dieffenbach, James Shirey, David Shirey, Jr., and Donna Dawber; and her former husband, Arthur Hugues, Jr.
Viewings will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, Nov., 15 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Gravenor’s.
Place of interment will be Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carolyn’s memory to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America at https://hdsa.org/
