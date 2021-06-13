Carolyn M. Hibshman, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in East Earl to the late LeRoy and Martha (Troutwine) Sensenig and was the wife of the late Clair L. Hibshman who passed away in 2009.
She was a member of Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Carolyn was a waitress for Town Hall, Blue Ball and later for Zinn's Dinner for over 29 years. She was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed bingo at the Ephrata Legion and bowling at the Dutch Bowl. She also enjoyed quilting and doing puzzles.
Carolyn is survived by two children, Cathy Feather of Denver, Collean, wife of Ken Riehl of Manheim; seven grandchildren, Jarod Hibshman, Tanya Hibshman, Gregory Riehl, Cristopher Riehl, Eric Riehl, Cynthia Feather and Christine Feather; five great-grandchildren and three siblings, Kenneth, husband of Sandra Sensenig of New Holland, Miriam, wife of David Jones of Lititz, Helen, wife of Glenn Hurst of Lanham, MD.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Clyde Hibshman; an infant daughter, Cynthia Hibshman and a brother, Leroy Sensenig.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. Interment will be private in Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
