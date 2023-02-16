Carolyn M. Blumenschein, 90, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Richard G. Blumenschein, who passed away in 2007. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late William and Minerva Criswell Witmer.
She did clerical work for Kahn-Lucas Manufacturing before her retirement. Carolyn attended the Worship Center and enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Bingo and going to the casinos.
She is survived by one son: Brian L. (Suzanne) Blumenschein, Mount Joy. One daughter: Suzanne C. (Dean) Vitatoe, Lancaster. Three grandchildren: John Ruth, Erika Vitatoe and Zachary Vitatoe. Two great-grandchildren: Roman and Draven Ruth. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Herbert, William and James Witmer.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
