Carolyn "Lynn" (Piwowar) Krofcheck-Allen

Carolyn "Lynn" Krofcheck-Allen (Piwowar), age 63, passed away peacefully from Covid with double pneumonia on Friday, Dec. 17th, 2021 at Show Low Arizona hospital with her family at her side. Born in Uniontown, PA to the late Edward and Helen Piwowar, she was a 1976 graduate of German Twp. High School. Married to Paul Krofcheck from 1978 to April 2019. She is survived by their two children Angela Krofcheck (Deb) and Matthew Krofcheck both of Lancaster, PA. Also survived by siblings Gloria Calabro of Uniontown, PA, Monica Tacconi (Joseph) of Uniontown PA, Mary Ellen (Joe) Deorio of South Carolina, Marsha (Kyle) Sneddon of Farmington PA and Edward (Bernie) Piwowar of Scottsdale PA. She is also survived by her husband Rex Allen of Vernon, AZ, whom she married March 2020. Lynn was a loving, outgoing, and generous person who loved the Lord. A member of Calvary Chapel, Lynn actively participated in the ladies' art club, attended retreats and loved singing worship songs. She enjoyed her adventurous times with Rex camping and traveling along with her beloved dog, Charlie. Lynn worked successfully in the insurance industry for many years. She touched the lives of everyone she met and is truly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service is planned to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 16, 2022 beginning at 1PM at the Jumonville Cross pavilion located at 887 Jumonville Rd., Hopwood, PA. Casual dress is appropriate as we have reserved the pavilion for the full day in order to enjoy the company of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation of your choice in Lynn's memory.