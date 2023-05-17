Carolyn L. Wright, 73, of Manheim, passed away at home on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Wilford and Iona Colby Temple. She was the loving wife of Martin A. Wright. A Certified Nurse Assistant, Carolyn enjoyed caring for residents at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, and Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Martin, is a son, Glenn husband of Jody Wright, Alexandria, VA, two daughters, Melinda Wright, Alexandria, VA, Launa Wright companion of Bradley Howe, Manheim, three grandchildren: Erica wife of Axel, Trevor, and Grace, two sisters: Jane Temple, Tyrone, Susan wife of Tom Morrisroe, Valparaiso, IN, and a sister-in-law, Joy Shearer, Hellertown. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Shearer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carolyn's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM. There will be a viewing from 12:00 Noon until the time of service. Interment will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
