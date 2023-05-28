Carolyn L. Miller, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Alexandria, VA to the late Leroy and Bette (Loomis) Pircio and was the wife of James Miller.
Carolyn moved to Ephrata from Erie in 1999. During her working years, Carolyn worked as an LPN. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Kelly, wife of Bob Mitchell, Tammy Hall, Ronnette, wife of Joe Mitchell; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barb Fetzner, Dawn, wife of Brian Pawlik and LuAnn, wife of Mark Withington.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
