Carolyn L. Judge, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Leo P. and Elizabeth (Goble) Nikolaus. Carolyn was the wife of Michael P. "Mike" Judge with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Carolyn was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School class of 1963. She retired from the former AMP, Inc./TYCO in 2002 after 37 years of service as a military aeronautics' bonder. She was a devout Catholic and member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy. She enjoyed going to shows at the American Music Theater and baking, especially at Christmas. Most of all, Carolyn cherished the time she spent with her family particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Mike, are two sons, Dennis Judge of Red Lion and Jason Judge, husband of Angela of Mount Joy; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Leo Nikolaus, husband of Wanda of Rohrerstown; and two sisters, Elizabeth Shirk, wife of James of Lancaster and Kathy Laudenberger, wife of Mike of Millersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11 AM at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Family and friends will be received at the church before Mass from 10 AM to 11 AM. Casual dress is requested. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com