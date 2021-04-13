Carolyn L. Horst - Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Elementary Teacher in Ephrata Area School District, World Traveler

Carolyn L. Horst peacefully slipped away in her sleep, with her family at her side, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA. She was 94 years young. Carolyn was the beloved wife of John L Horst, who passed away in November 2019. They were married for 70 ½ years.
She was born on July 18, 1926 to Opal and Clarence Peterson in Lovilia, IA. When Carolyn was 11 years old, her mother died and the children were moved to California to be raised by their aunt, uncle and grandparents.
They were life-long residents of Akron. After retirement, John and Carolyn became snowbirds and loved spending winters at their cottage in the Pinecraft Community of Sarasota, FL.
Carolyn graduated from Pasadena College in 1948. In the fall of 1948, she began teaching in Earlimont, CA where she met fellow teacher, John Horst. On June 4, 1949, John Horst and Carolyn Peterson were married under a full moon in California.
Carolyn stepped aside from teaching for 14 years while raising her 5 children and returned to teaching 4th and 5th grade in the Ephrata School District. She introduced outdoor education, by developing an outdoor area where children could use the outside "classroom" to do creative writing, mathematics and journaling. She also introduced the "Camp Swatara" experience, providing students environmental activities and an overnight camping trip. This program continues today and has spread to other school districts. She successfully challenged her students to write letters to the Ephrata Fair officials to put trash cans along the fairway, to collect trash instead of having it tossed on the ground which was the custom at the time.
John and Carolyn spent six months on a sabbatical, visiting Universities all around the world, on a special ticket that provided air transportation as long as they traveled only east. They enjoyed traveling to many other areas around the world. When the children were younger, they enjoyed traveling by camping with the family around the United States and Canada. Their love of traveling and camping has been passed down through the genes to their children and grandchildren.
Carolyn was a music and sports enthusiast all her life. She supported the children, grandchildren, and of, course the Philadelphia Phillies.
Carolyn is survived a daughter: Susanne Horst (Eugene) Brenneman of Kinzers; and 3 sons: David K. (Vonnie Lausch) Horst of Akron; Mark J. (Luanne) Horst of Ephrata; and Daniel R. (Diane) Horst of Lititz; and daughter-in-law Dawn Horst of Lititz. Carolyn is also survived by the following grandchildren: Nathan (Tina) Brenneman of Strasburg, Cristy Brenneman of Dallas, TX; Becky (Jay) Lammey of Lancaster; Peter (Becca) Brenneman of Philadelphia; Heather (Patrick) Currie of Colorado Springs; Heidi (David) Hynd of Brisbane in Queensland in Australia; J. Ryan Horst of Lebanon; Stephanie (Eric) O'Conner of Salt Lake City, UT; Mark James Horst (MJ) of Groveland, FL and Amanda Horst of Pittsburgh and granddaughter-in-law, Amy Weik (Shawn Weit) of Lititz. She was very proud of her great-grandchildren: Karli and Maddison Brenneman, Keeton Konzelmann, Titus and Roscoe Brenneman, Alexander and Quinn Currie; Hudson and Riley Hynd; Naomi and Abram O'Conner; and Olivia and Tanner Weik. Carolyn is also survived by her sister, Carol Hakeem, Stockton, CA.
In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents, a son Jonathan L. Horst , a grandson, Dale Weik, her sister Donna Joy Misko, her brother Victor Peterson, and her aunt and uncle, Dr. JR and Florence Fillmore, who raised her.
Carolyn was a member of the Akron Mennonite Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Garden Spot Village, specifically Springwood Household and the Recreational Therapy Department, for the excellent loving care they have given both Mom and Dad over the past 7 years. We also want to thank Hospice.
The funeral will be private due to COVID concerns.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Benevolence Fund at Garden Spot Villages, 433 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.
