Carolyn L. "Carole" Connor

Carolyn L. Connor, 78, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence.
Carolyn was born in Lancaster, PA, daughter of the late Cletus R. and Helen D. (Hart) Brackbill. She was the loving wife of David W. Connor, and they celebrated their 12th anniversary on December 12th. Carolyn was the loving mother of Lori L. Miller and Heather N. (Paul) Travitz, and loving sister of Connie E. (Daniel) Shartle. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Kurt, Kaitlyn, Natalie, Symantha, Myranda, Brandyn, and Nicolas and one great-grandchild, Aria.
Carolyn was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg. She held various sales positions in Lancaster County and retired after 20 years from Clipper Magazine. After retirement, Carolyn enjoyed being a Bus Aide through STA, where she worked with young people with special needs.
In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed reading, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Carolyn's Life at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dr. Christopher M. Rankin officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
