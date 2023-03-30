Carolyn K. Post, 99, of Lancaster, formerly of Walden, NY passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Legends of Lancaster. Born in Dansville, NY she was the daughter of the late Clement and Caroline (Leach) Kelly. She was the wife of the late Frederick H. Post who passed away in 1982.
Surviving are five children: Michael Post husband of Renee of Florida, NY, Barbara Barone wife of Steve of Walden, NY, Thom Post of Walker Valley, NY, Vicki Vermilyea of Walden, NY and Nancy Houghtaling wife of Bruce of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Amy (Dave), Thomas (Sahalie), Emily (Anthony), Katie (JM), Paulie and Amy (Evan). She was preceded in death by a son, James Post.
Services and Interment will be held at a later date in NY. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »