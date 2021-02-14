Carolyn K. Herr, 95, passed away at the Masonic Village Health Center, Elizabethtown, on February 6, 2021. Carolyn was the loving wife of the late James R. Herr, Sr, who passed away January 2014 after sharing 66 years of marriage together. Carolyn was born in Pinegrove, PA on August 25, 1925, to the late Ralph Kendig and Carrie Kendig (Double). When Carolyn was less than a year old Carrie passed away and she was raised by Annie Kendig (Lehman) and her father.
Carolyn was employed by Kline Chocolate Company and AMP Incorporated. Upon retirement from AMP, she and Jim spent their summers in Rehoboth Beach, fishing on the beach and enjoying the company of many friends. This was probably one of the happiest times of her life. She was a devoted mother to her three children, James R. Herr, Jr. (Deborah) of Elizabethtown, David J. Herr, Poconos, and Judy H. Hirst (Robert) of Elizabethtown. She loved spending time with her four grandchildren, Justin, Kate, Joe, and Sean. She could often be found splashing in the creek, playing games or teaching them to make jelly and pot pie. Carolyn also has five great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Theodore Kendig of Masonic Homes and many nieces and nephews who thought she was quite special. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Kendig and sister, Sara Leary.
Carolyn made the best Sugar Cookies, Sand Tarts and potato salad, she enjoyed knitting and quilting, and she especially loved her plants. For many years she spent her summers repotting plants that she sold to the returning Elizabethtown College students who knew her as the "Plant Lady." She was proud to gift her proceeds to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she is a member for more than 50 years. Carolyn was one of God's kindest creations and we are all better people for having known her.
Due to the Coronavirus, private burial will take place at Mt. Tunnel Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date, when the family is able to come together. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn would have loved a donation to the SPCA in honor of her beloved dog, Lacy.