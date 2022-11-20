Carolyn Jean Stambaugh, 71, of Hanover, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. She was the loving wife of Glenn O. Stambaugh who died May 9, 2009. Born February 5, 1951 in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Earl and Elsie Mae (Newswanger) Martin.
Carolyn retired from Utz Brands, Inc., Hanover after 25 years of employment. She was a member of Harvest Chapel, Abbottstown and loved the Lord and her church family. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with family and working out at the YMCA.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Ann Kurtz and husband Willis, Lititz, Larry Martin and wife Alice, Louisville, OH, Charlotte Charles and husband Jim, Columbia, Tom Martin and wife Deb, White House, TN and David Martin and companion Cynthia Shreiner, Ephrata; sister-in-law, Deb Martin, Lancaster and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Earl Martin, Jr.
Services will be private.
Contributions in memory of Carolyn Jean Stambaugh may be made to Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Rd., Abbottstown, PA 17301.
To share memories of Carolyn Jean Stambaugh, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
