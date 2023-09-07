Carolyn Jean Kleinfelter, 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, September 05, 2023 at Masonic Village. Born in Donegal Township, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Ada (Kling) Bradley. Carolyn was the wife of the late Harvey C. Kleinfelter who passed away on March 2, 2023.
Carolyn was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1960. She worked part time for K-Mart and Market Basket. Carolyn was a homemaker and her family were most important to her. She was a member of the Elizabethtown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Carolyn is survived by four children: Kimberly Becker, wife of Randy of Manheim, Karen L. Dean., wife of Jeffery of Crestview, FL, Scott A. Kleinfelter, husband of Jill of Johnstown, PA and Dawn Yeager, wife of Richard of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carmen Bradley, husband of Pam of Maytown. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Bradley.
A memorial service honoring Carolyn's life will be held at Masonic Village, John S. Sell Chapel, 200 Freemason D.r, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 from 5 PM to 7 PM. and again on Monday at Sell Chapel from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tree of Life, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com