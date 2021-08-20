Carolyn J. Robrecht, beloved wife and mother, 84, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021. She was born in Gardner, MA on March 19, 1937 and went on to graduate from Becker Junior College in 1957.
She had a boundless love for all children and was truly blessed with the gift of conversation and an outstanding ability to make and hold friends.
She was an accomplished cook and loved to knit for her children, grandchildren and friends.
On October 25, 1958 she married the love of her life, Charles J. Robrecht, Jr.
She was a loving mother who dedicated her life to her family, especially her seven children: Regina Holman, Barbara Line (Roderick), Elizabeth Draper, Maryellen Roelli (Alfred), Kathleen Jocham (Edward), Jane Ashley (fiancé Bernard), and Charles Robrecht; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother, Anthony (Carole) Sokolowski.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Regina, and her parents, Anthony A. and Phyllis B. (Banach) Sokolowski.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 (with a Catholic Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.) and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
Donations may be made in Carolyn's name to her favorite charity, Covenant House, 461 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY, 10001. Their mission is to rescue homeless children.
