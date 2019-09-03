Carolyn J. Martin, 70, of Millersville, died Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was the loving wife of James I. Martin for 51 years. Born in 1949, she was the daughter of Irene (Martin) Sauder of New Holland and the late Leroy H. Sauder. Carolyn was a mother, mail carrier, waitress, greenhouse grower, cabinet maker and EMT volunteer and an active member of Victory Church.
Carolyn raised thousands of monarch butterflies and many blue birds. Her passion for nature and vast knowledge about plants and insects was fully expressed when she was sharing it with others.
Carolyn was an artist who excelled in any creative endeavor she tackled, with an unusual breadth in artistic media. She loved tiny things whether they were caterpillars, flowers, babies or fairy gardens. Carolyn lived the truth that one person can make a difference.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by four children: Renita Leong (Chris), Lititz, Dana Kumar (Pradeep), Millersville, Tanya Martin Nisly (Kevin), Arlington, KS, Andre Martin (Angela), Lancaster: eight grandchildren and three siblings: Leonard Sauder (Rhoda), Bridgewater, VA, Gerald L. Sauder (Julia), Ronks, Gwendolyn Abbs (John "Jack"), Gap.
Carolyn's Celebra-tion of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Victory Church, 827 Freedom Rd., Lancaster with Vinnie DePaul officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's name may be sent to Hope Family Home, care of HOME International, 755 White Oak Rd., Denver, PA 17517. The Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.