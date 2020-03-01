Carolyn J. Griess, 48, of Mount Joy, passed away on February 20, 2020. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of Rev. Norman W. and Jean E. Ernst Griess of Lancaster.
Carolyn earned a double Bachelor of Arts in Bible Studies and Elementary Education at Cairn University. She then earned both her Masters of Education and Doctorate degrees from Penn State University. Her life-long dream was to be a teacher and she taught on many levels, most recently as an Associate Professor at Penn State Harrisburg, teaching behavioral sciences and education courses in the Elementary Education program. She was also very active in the Early Childhood community where she provided training on quality care at local conferences and numerous child care settings. She loved her students and made a lasting impact on their lives.
She also worked at ARAMARK, Work/Life Partnerships and in Camden, NJ connecting children and families to community services. She was a member of Lancaster County Bible Church (LCBC) Manheim and was instrumental in the development of the book store and café at the church.
Carolyn served on the Board of the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster (CAP) for several years most recently as the Board Secretary.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister: Elaine J. married to Jim Bendinsky of Lititz and her niece, Heather and nephew, Adam. She is also survived by two uncles and their wives, and three cousins and their spouses.
Carolyn's Cele-bration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at LCBC Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, in the West Wing Auditorium. Please enter at the south auditorium entrance. Friends and family will be received from 9:30 AM until time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Carolyn's memory to the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster, 601 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »