Carolyn J. Dancause, 84, of Columbia passed away on November 18, 2022. She was born in Mountville to the late Benjamin and Myrtle Sheirich Doerrer and was a lifelong resident of this area. Carolyn worked for many years as the store accountant for Giant Food Stores until her eventual retirement. She was active with the Lancaster County Democratic Committee and also the former Jury Commissioner of Lancaster County. Carolyn loved family get-togethers around holidays and also enjoyed cooking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Carolyn leaves behind her children, Donna, wife of Eric Lutz of Columbia, Kimberly Kuntz of Lancaster, Christine, wife of David Lowry of Lancaster, Jim, husband of Ruth Ann Dancause of Mount Joy; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Smith of South Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Marion Dancause.
Services for Carolyn will be private and she will be laid to rest at Silver Spring Cemetery. Carolyn's family would like to thank St. Anne's Retirement Community for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville