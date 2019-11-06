Carolyn H. Anderson of Lititz, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Jessel R. Anderson, Sr. with whom she was married 49 years until his death in 2017. Born in West Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Paul B. and Arlene Brubaker Hollinger.
Carolyn retired after 28 years of service from the Warwick School District where she was employed as an administrative assistant. A member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, she enjoyed reading, dancing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Jessel R. Jr. husband of Amy Anderson, Pittsburgh and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Evan. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Barry and Robert Hollinger.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Silver Spring Cemetery. If desired, please consider a donation in Carolyn's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.