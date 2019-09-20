Carolyn Elizabeth Schlutker passed from this life on September 12, just 3 weeks shy of her 94th birthday while resting peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Riley, and was preceded in death by her beloved younger brother Michael D. Riley in February. She grew up in the Cabbage Hill area of Lancaster City and attended school at St. Joseph and Lancaster Catholic High School.
Carol lived a full, active life with many interests. Her father planted the seeds of her love for music as she often went to hear his band, The Susquehanna Mountaineers, when she was a young girl. And later in life she enjoyed listening to her brother Mike's band, The Barons. She enjoyed going to concerts to see the Gaither's and her heart-throb Josh Turner, whom she met in person back stage for her 93rd birthday.
Carol also took delight in gardening, and was especially fond of her roses growing along her fence line. Carol was an avid sports fan, and had the opportunity to see the Phillies and 76ers on several occasions. In spite of the Penn State fans in her family she was loyal to Notre Dame, feeling a bond with them due to her Irish Catholic heritage.
Cooking was one of Carolyn's favorite past times and she delighted her family with Lancaster County dishes such as corn pie, red beet eggs, filled noodles and delish home-baked goods. She was also employed in the food industry at various locations and she retired from the Dietary Department at Millersville University.
Surviving Carolyn are 3 children; Deborah Umlauf of Mt. Dora, FL., Karen Umlauf of Maytown, Pa and Larry David of Pequea, Pa. husband of Cathy David. Besides her children she is survived by 2 grandchildren; David Umlauf husband of Lauren McGowan Umlauf and Jon Umlauf husband of Lindsey Umlauf; and 5 great-grandchildren. Also she is survived by her sister, Shirley Usner; her brother C. Pat Riley, husband of Audrey Riley, and sister-in-law Ann Riley, wife of deceased brother, Michael Riley, and a lovely group of friends, caregivers and associates.
The family would like to thank the following for the special care they provided, Hospice of Lancaster and Saint Joseph Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial service will be on Friday, September 27th at 11 AM at Saint Joseph Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster PA. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 until the service begins. Internment will take place after the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of Lancaster. https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/