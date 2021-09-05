Carolyn E. Wenger, 78, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancashire Hall, Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Born in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of Edward G. Pascht and Eva Mae (Kauffman) Honsaker.
Of the Lutheran Faith, she was a faithful and longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lancaster. She also enjoyed attending the Albright Life Center where she had many friends.
Carolyn is survived by her two sons: James R. Wenger, of Belfonte, PA and Keith E. Wenger, husband of Kimberly, of Hillsboro, OR. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Makenna and Jakob, both of Oregon; two brothers: Edward Pascht, husband of Nora, of Voorhees, NJ and Frederick "Fritz" Pascht, husband of Karen, of Venice, FL; and three nephews: David Pascht, John S. Sutherland, and Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Esq.
A viewing will be held from 10AM to 11AM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will follow at 11AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com