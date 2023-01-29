Carolyn C. Kortman, 80, of Mountville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, peacefully at home. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Kortman, who passed away on July 12, 2008. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late William and Hilda Tilton James. Carolyn enjoyed animals.
She is survived by one son: Robert W. Kortman, Mountville. Two grandchildren: Taylor Kortman and Rafferty Kortman.
A Private Service will be held with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
