Carolyn C. Derstler, 98 formerly of the Ironville Pike Columbia, PA passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Elmer J. Derstler who preceded her in death on November 24, 2003. Born in Columbia she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Burgess Resch.
Carolyn was a full time homemaker. She enjoyed traveling across the United States with her husband, enjoyed family gatherings and celebrating birthdays with her siblings. She took pleasure in gardening, feeding the hummingbirds and watching butterflies. Carolyn was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, attending daily Mass until her husbands' passing in 2003. She was a past member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Legion of Mary.
She is survived by her daughters: Carol wife of Thomas Manley of York, PA and Mary Jo wife of Stephen Wagner of Millersville, PA., a son: Karl of Columbia, PA., 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sisters: Doris wife of Albert Schmitt and Shirley Marcello both of Columbia, PA and Barbara Austin of Palm Harbor, FL. She was preceded in death by a son: Leo W. husband of Patricia Bireley Derstler of Columbia, PA and the following siblings: Joseph, Charles, Anna, Martha, Margaret, Frances, Betty, Agnes and an infant sister Jeanette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4th & Cherry Streets Columbia, PA on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Fr. Stephen Kelley as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. There will be a Visitation with the Family from 10:00AM–11:00AM. Masks must be worn to enter the Church. The family requests that flowers be omitted.
Memorial Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Our Lady of The Angels School 404 Cherry Street Columbia, PA 17512. A special thank you to the staff at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown and the Grane Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
