Carolyn B. Fitts

Carolyn Beverly Fitts, 88, of Lititz, PA, died peacefully at Luther Acres Healthcare Center on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a long period of declining health. She was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the daughter of Edward Jeslyn and Louise (Kress) Gill. Carolyn was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Jackson-Von Ladeau School of Design, Boston, MA, and attended Burdett Business College. She then worked at the Boston office of Fireman's Fund Insurance Company until her marriage.
Carolyn was the loving wife for 63 years of Robert W. Fitts, who survives her. Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth L. Reighart (Charles W.) of Towson, MD; three sons, Charles E. Fitts (Wendy S.) of Leola, Stephen W. Fitts of Manheim, and Robert A. Fitts of Manheim; four grandchildren, Diana Reighart, Paul Fitts, Scott Fitts and Andrew Reighart; and a sister, Lois Sargent of Islamorada, FL.
Carolyn was an accomplished homemaker and was skilled in sewing, knitting, embroidery, counted cross-stitch and ceramics. During her children's early years, she was also a busy volunteer, serving at differing times as a Den Mother of Cub Pack 160 of Lititz, a Brownie leader, and a Girl Scout leader. In her active years, Carolyn volunteered at Luther Acres in a number of different capacities, little realizing she and her husband would later become long-term Luther Acres residents.
In the summers, Carolyn enjoyed "changes of scenery" by trailer-camping with her family throughout the northeastern states and vacationing at the old family homestead at Wellfleet, Cape Cod.
A faithful member of Saint Luke's United Church of Christ of Lititz, Carolyn actively participated in worship and church activities, especially with the Young Adult Fellowship and the Women's Guild, and in many congregation-wide projects.
The family expresses their appreciation to the Luther Acres nursing staff with special thanks to Theresa Cucuzella for dedicated care of Carolyn. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis, a grave-side service is being planned for the immediate family. Carolyn's final resting place will be in "Saint Luke's Corner" of the Zion Reformed Church Cemetery, Brickerville, PA.
In Carolyn's memory, please consider Saint Luke's United Church of Christ, 222 North Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543 or Luthercare Caring Fund, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543 in lieu of flowers.
To send a condolence, please visit Carolyn's Memorial Page at: www.CremationPA.com.
A living tribute »