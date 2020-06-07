Carolyn A. (Pratt) Spicknell

"May it be said of me that I have loved and followed the Lord, and He has never let me down."
Carolyn A. Spicknell, 71, of Manheim passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Regis and Mildred (Beamer) Pratt. She was the wife of Terry J. Spicknell.
Carolyn was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She recently retired from working at Visiting Angels as a personal senior care provider.
A member of LCBC, Carolyn had a close relationship with her faith and was active in Bible study groups. A favorite Bible verse of hers was Psalms 48:14. Carolyn loved to spend time at home with her family and with her black Labrador, Mila. She also enjoyed traveling, riding bikes with her husband, and reading books.
Carolyn was the sweetest, kindest person and touched many lives. As a wonderful mother and mother-in-law, she was incredibly generous, caring, encouraging, and selfless. She was a sounding board and spiritual compass for many of her friends. They commented that she was one of the brightest lights that God gave us, Christ's love radiated from her, and her actions displayed her servant's heart and God's truth. She was the most vibrant woman to meet and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband Terry, Carolyn is survived by her son, Keith D. Spicknell, husband of Laura Pannell of Mountville, and her sister, Bonnie Elosser, wife of Doug of Wise, VA.
A service celebrating Carolyn's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 or LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com