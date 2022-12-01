Caroline Zueno, 86, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Caroline (Matthews) Nonnemacher. She was a homemaker and a member of Word of Life Deaf Lutheran Church.
Caroline is survived by a son, Bert M. husband of Beth Zueno of New Holland; granddaughter, Jenna Zueno of New Holland; nieces and nephews. She was the last of her siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA. Friends may call Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the church from noon till the service. Furman's-Leola
