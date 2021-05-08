Caroline M. Spade, age 89 of Brownstown, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was the wife of the late Guy E. "Jiggs" Spade, Sr. She was born in Paradise, daughter to the late Alsey Mearl Winters and the late Mae Elizabeth Hersh. Caroline attended Ebenezer E. C. Church in Brownstown. She enjoyed watching many sports teams especially the Phillies, Steelers, and Penn State Football. She also enjoyed playing games, doing puzzles, traveling and volunteering at the Gordonville Ambulance. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by 4 children: Guy E. Jr. husband of Sharen Steffy Spade of Lancaster, Robert A. husband of Valerie Allen Spade of Brownstown, Joyce E. wife of Paul M. Sensenig, Jr. of Ronks, and Richard L. Spade of Intercourse, 16 grandchildren; Lisa, Stephanie, P. Michael, Shaun, Nichole L., Tara, Kimberly, Kelly, Dylan, Ben, Ariel, Melanie, Nichole, Jennifer, Jack, and Justin, 31 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place at Grace Point Church of Paradise, 10 S. Singer Ave., Paradise PA 17562, on Tuesday, May 11th at 2 p.m. There will be a viewing from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery following the service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
