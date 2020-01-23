Caroline Kirk Hagen, of Parkesburg, PA, died on January 12, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born September 6, 1929 in West Grove, PA, daughter of the late William R. and Edna Patricia Cole of Lincoln University, Chester County. She was married to Edwin Fillmore Kirk, Jr. for 38 years until his death in 1986. In 1998 she married Dr. John W. Hagen of Parkesburg.
Caroline attended high schools in Oxford, PA, Pittsfield, MA, and San Diego, CA, before returning to graduate from Oxford in 1946. She attended Penn State before studying voice and piano at Ornstein School of Music in Philadelphia. She taught private music lessons for over 40 years, served as choir director in the Methodist Church of Odessa, DE, and as interim director of the Chancel Choir of Lancaster Church of the Brethren. She sang with the LanChester Chorus and the LCOB choir and had been a guest soloist with the Lincoln University Glee Club. She was an Avon representative for many years and was a teacher's assistant at Octorara Middle School from 1981 to 1988.
Caroline was a member of the Oxford Friends Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends. She had served the Baltimore Yearly Meeting on committees and as a registrar and Recording clerk.
Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Music, theater and traveling were her hobbies. She and John traveled extensively, enjoying trips to Maui, South Africa, Austria, Germany, Norway, England, Scotland, Canada, Florida, California, Washington and Vermont.
Caroline is survived by her husband of 20 years, John W. Hagen, her sons: Timothy (Claudia) Kirk of Paradise, PA, Philip (Pati) Kirk of Lowell, VT, John Elliott (Dr. Bradley Peterson) Kirk of San Francisco, CA, and grandchildren; Barton (Erin) Kirk of Pittsburgh, PA, Samuel (Amanda) Kirk, Newtown Square, PA, Alison (Todd Sammons) Kirk of Lewes, DE, Caroline (Thomas) Csala of Magnolia, DE, six great-grandchildren; Thomas, Sennawyn, Tyler, Luke, Oliver and Frances. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Cole Vinther.
A Friends Memorial Meeting will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Oxford Friends Meeting, 260 S. 3rd St., Oxford, PA at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Friends Service Committee by visiting https://www.afsc.org/give
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online Condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
