Caroline Faith Esh, 5 month old daughter of Jacob and Mary Jane Stoltzfus Esh, of 521 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg has gone to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, August 20, 2021 after passing away at home. She had been ill since birth. She attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by: 4 siblings, John Arlan, Naomi Rose, Josiah Mark, Paul Andrew Esh, all at home; paternal grandparents, Gideon and Priscilla Esh, Ronks; maternal grandparents, Benuel and Barbara Stoltzfus, New Holland; paternal great-grandfather, John Esh, Ronks; maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Stoltzfus, New Holland.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10 AM EST with interment in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »