Caroline F. Smith, 90, of West Lampeter Twp., Lancaster, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at The Gardens at Stevens. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late David C., Jr. and Ruth (Showalter) Fulmer. Caroline was the loving wife of the late Walter M. L. Smith, who passed away in May, 1997.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, Caroline married Walter and they raised a family of seven children. She worked for many years as a lacquerer at Safe Hardware. Over the years she enjoyed bowling, camping, playing bingo, cards and board games, doing crossword puzzles, reading and watching Wheel of Fortune. A devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Caroline is survived by four children: son, Charles Smith, and daughters, Cheryl Smith and her companion Carson Laughman, Donna Frick and her husband Robert, and Shirley Booth. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter,s Carol Conrad and Sharon Jordan, a son, Walter Smith, a daughter-in-law, Sue Smith, and all of her siblings.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602, where a viewing will take place from 10 AM–11 AM. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
