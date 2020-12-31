Caroline Elinor Hodson, 88, formerly of New Providence, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the loving wife of the late Paul W. Hodson, Sr., sharing 53 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2002. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elinor (Mutzabaugh) Fletcher.
In her early years, Caroline was a factory worker. In her later years, she attended vocational technical school and earned a certification as a medical unit clerk. She was employed by Lancaster General Hospital for over 25 years as an aide, unit clerk, and also served as a chaplain.
Caroline was a faithful servant of the Lord. A member of The Lord's House of Prayer, she spent her spare time serving there, visiting the sick and shut-ins, and interceding in prayer for those in need. Caroline also had a love for singing and enjoyed volunteering with Hospice and Community Care.
She is survived by her sons, Paul (Deborah) Hodson, Jr., of New Cumberland, and Greg (Darla) Hodson, of York; daughters, Laurie (Rick) Robinson, of Peach Bottom, Christi Hodson, of Columbia, and Joy (Greg) Minney, of Lancaster; brother, Donald Fletcher, of North Carolina; sisters, Sandy Gable, of Columbia, and Lois (Barry) Smock, of Annville; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and a granddog, Zoe. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Cheryl Kline, Sally Jo (Stumpf) Wimer, and Elisabeth Hodson, and three grandchildren.
Due to COVID 19, services and interment for Caroline will be private. Traditional interment will take place at New Providence Church of God Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date when directives and conditions permit public gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Caroline's memory to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28201.
