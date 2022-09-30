Caroline E. Huber, 97, of Lititz, passed away at Brethren Village on Monday, September 26, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Irvin L. Huber, who passed away in 1990. Born in Gouglersville, Berks County, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Caroline Zimmerly Weinhold.
A dedicated and energetic teacher, Caroline taught Middle School English as well as High School English and Latin in the Manheim Township School District for 46 years. After her "official" retirement in 1991, she continued to teach Latin at Manheim Township until age 80, retiring again in 2005. She was loved by her students throughout her career. Prior to Manheim Township, she taught in the Lehigh County and Ephrata school districts. Most recently, she enjoyed teaching Latin to the Brethren Village staff. She was a member of the Pennsylvania School Retirees.
Caroline was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neffsville, where she and her husband were very involved in the annual youth retreat to Stone Harbor, NJ, preparing copious amounts of food for the week.
Caroline had been a member of the University Club and the Hamilton Club. She loved to travel, visit Ocean City, NJ, go to New York City for Broadway shows as well as the Metropolitan Opera, where she had been a season ticket holder. She played the piano for her fellow residents at Brethren Village, and enjoyed playing bridge. In addition, shopping at Watt & Shand and going to the Lancaster Central Market were favorite outings.
Caroline and her husband owned a 44-acre farm in Strasburg, known as "Huber Hollow", where they hosted events such as Kiwanis Club and Irvin's company picnics, class reunions, Manheim Township Marching Band banquets, and church gatherings.
Caroline was a 1947 graduate of Millersville University and earned her master's degree at Temple University in 1952. The Millersville University Library contains a stained glass window honoring her career in education.
Caroline is survived by her children: Kenneth I. of Lancaster, and Janis H. Bond of Newark, DE; her 4 grandchildren: Lauren, Diane, Jeanette, and Denise; and her 2 great-grandchildren Declan and Deen.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Mary Eby, John Weinhold and Walter Weinhold.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6-8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the family will again receive friends from 10-11 AM at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at the above address, or to The Irvin L. Huber Engineering Scholarship c/o Manheim Twp. High School, Box 5134, Lancaster, PA 17606-5134. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com