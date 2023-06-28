Carolina A. Celebuski, 92, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. She was the wife of the late Eugene J. Celebuski, who passed away on June 10, 2010. She was born on July 26, 1930 in Phillipsburg, NJ, daughter of the late Amedeo F. and Augusta M. Allegri Badini. Carolina worked as a paralegal and was very active in religious organizations and helping others with their spiritual needs.
Surviving are her children: Joseph (Clara) Celebuski; Carin Celebuski (Vince) Matanoski; Virginia Celebuski; Matthew (Trish) Celebuski; Mark Celebuski; Tony (Karen) Celebuski and Claudine Celebuski (Bernie) Kuo. Grandchildren: Rebecca Celebuski (Chang-Ho) Yoon; Christian; Calvin; Ethan; Cameron; Keira; Pascale and Josephine. Sisters: Virginia Cooper and Pauline Badini. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Annette Celebuski. Four brothers and two sisters.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Saint Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia on SATURDAY, JULY 8, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »