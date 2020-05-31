Carole T. Sullivan, 85 of Mount Joy, died unexpectedly, Tuesday May 26, 2020 after a brief stay at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Bronx, NY she was the daughter of the late Timothy J. and Ellen (Nicholls) Sullivan. Prior to retiring, Carole was a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide for the State of New York. She was a member of Mary Mother of the Church, Mount Joy, a member of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville and a 3rd Order Dominican Nun.
Carole loved cruising and RV traveling, and like to visit Longwood Gardens. She also enjoyed watching Downton Abbey and Jeopardy.
Surviving is a son, Christopher Beck, Middletown; three daughters, Cheryl Hecht, Northport, NY, Cinthia wife of John Mahon, Huntington, NY, Claudia wife of James Basener, Mount Joy; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two brothers Richard Husband of Ellen Sullivan, New Port Richey, FL, and Timothy (David) Sullivan, Northport, NY. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Sullivan, and a sister, Faith Metralexis.
Due to current public health guidelines, services will be private. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. Contributions in Carole's memory may be Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »