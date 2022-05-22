Carole Shrout Hearon, 87, of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022 with her family by her side. Carole was born on a snowy December night in Myers, Kentucky, the oldest child of Elizabeth and Douglas Shrout.
Growing up in rural Kentucky, Carole went to Carlisle High School, studied two years at Georgetown College, and graduated from Eastern Kentucky with a major in Business Education. Initially, she taught business at the high school in Portsmouth, Ohio, but when the Air Force began recruiting women in the late 1950s, Carole was one of the first females to receive a direct commission as a Second Lieutenant. After training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, Carole was assigned to passenger service at Travis Air Force Base in California. On her second day at Travis she met, and six months later married, Lieutenant Ace Hearon, an F-102 pilot with the 82nd Fighter Interceptor Squadron. The following year she was honorably discharged due to pregnancy with her first child, a son. Shortly afterwards, the birth of a daughter made the family complete.
Carole had a passion for helping others and went back into teaching when the children started school. She obtained a Masters in Counseling from Kent State University and became a high school counselor, first at Methacton near Philadelphia, and then at Warwick, in Lititz, PA. She retired in 1997.
Carole was a gourmet cook, bird watcher, voracious reader and enjoyed camping, canoeing, and hiking along the Appalachian Trail. She was also an accomplished seamstress, painter and interior decorator. She taught her granddaughters many of these skills during the summers she and Ace hosted them in Lancaster, PA, Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and on camping trips in Shenandoah National Park.
Carole was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Lee Shrout, her mother, Elizabeth Tedder Shrout, and her brother, Charles K. Shrout. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ace, son Steve, daughter Sarah, her granddaughters, Victoria (Malcolm) MacDougall and Olivia (Peter) Squire, and her great-grandchildren, Leland Ace and Charlotte MacDougall.
The family will have a private celebration of her life at Mt Elon Baptist Church in Lydia, SC. In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 (giftoflifecare.org) or Mt Elon Baptist Church, PO Box 38, Lydia, SC 29079