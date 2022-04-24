Carole S. Henry, 65, of Maytown, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at home. She was born in Landstuhl, Germany, daughter of the late Michael C. and Pauline C. Colin Henry. Carole worked as a graphic artist for Engle Printing Company. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Columbia, where she served as secretary, deacon, council member and also a choir member. She enjoyed reading and she played in and coached softball in the Maytown Youth Organization.
Some things to know about Carole are that she was a family babysitter for all of the grandkids in each of their very early years. She was the organizer of fun activities for the grandkids, trips to the zoo, movies, softball games and family game nights; helped to raise Michael and Gary; and was the long-time, silent matriarch of the family, leading by example. Her family was most important to her. She was never outwardly mad or angry and always spoke after deep thought and with compassion. Carole faced multiple life challenges with grace, dignity and a smile. She was always willing to help others and was kind and compassionate to everyone and appreciative of kindness and compassion from others. Carole was a loyal friend who loved elephants and everything about them. She loved to cook, and was the consummate chef, finding recipes and feeding the family at large gatherings, making sure the leftovers were provided to others. She made the absolute best pizza and her Shoo-fly cake was unmatched. Carole was always willing to play Shanghai Rummy and blame her baby sister when Carole was losing. Her favorite Looney Tunes character was Yosemite Sam and she had the ability to find and give the most perfect gift in every situation. Carole made the world a better place!
Surviving are her siblings: John D. (Jolyne) Henry, Columbia; Patrick W. Henry, Altus, OK; Karen M. James, Maytown and Kenneth M. (Sharon) Henry, Lancaster. Nieces and nephews Michelle N. (Philip) Vande Berg; Steven C. (Abby) Henry, Jr.; Jessica A. Henry; Kristen N. Henry; Michael L. James; Gary A. James; Grant O. Henry and Ethan Q. Henry. One great-nephew: Hank Vande Berg and two great-nieces: Isabelle Solivan and Mya Henry. Carole was preceded in death by one brother: Steven C. Henry, Sr.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 S. 8th St., Columbia, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Mark Harris, officiating. Visitation from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Salem United Church of Christ, 324 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »