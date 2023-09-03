On July 4, Carole Markley Mullins, 77, went to be the with our Lord. She was home surrounded by family. She was born in Lancaster, PA to Charles Leon and Mary Margaret Markley, and migrated down south to Texas in 1966.
She was married to Jack Mullins for 49 years and had a chance to see a bit of the world (including as many beaches as possible) as an Air Force wife. She had 2 children, 4 grandchildren and was a successful entrepreneur, avid reader, and collector.
She was known for her sense of humor and wit, her huge heart, and caring soul. Around her, you knew you were well-loved.
In lieu of flowers, it would very much please her to donate to your local animal shelter.